Rodney Scott to Newsmax: 1,500 Troops to Border 'All About Appearance'

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration's decision to send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is "all about appearance."

"This administration's focused on relieving the overcrowding in stations," Scott said during an appearance on "National Report." "Just this last weekend, every single Border Patrol station on the southwest border was beyond capacity because of the flow. It's going to get worse after Title 42 [ends]."

"The National Guard going down there is just going to expedite the processing of these individuals and result in people getting released into the United States quicker," he continued. "It's going to do nothing to actually solve the problem about border security and the administration continues to completely refuse to talk about slowing down the flow or talk about actual border security."

While still a Senator, Vice President Kamala Harris commented in 2018 on then-President Donald Trump's decision to send troops to the southern border, calling it "inappropriate" and based on a "political agenda." When asked what has changed since then, that legitimizes President Joe Biden's decision to make the same decision, Scott said, "Just who's sitting in the seat, to be quite honest."

"This really is all about appearance because they don't want people to see these massive amounts of people backed up into Border Patrol stations," Scott said. "That's what it's been about since Jan. 21, 2021, and that's what this administration continues to focus on. The difference is they're letting them all in so people don't notice the last administration and every administration before that, actually, focused on border security, which is simply wanting to know who and what is coming into our home and making it come through the front door.

"This administration walked away from that completely."

Explaining why Biden's decision to deploy troops will not help solve the border crisis, Scott said it comes down to "the intent and the mission that they are assigned.

"In the past, when the military has been sent to the border, many times it's been to actually slow down the flow or to help border patrol out in the field detecting illegal entries," he said. "The last administration, when they sent troops to the border, it was actually with a mission to help secure the nation, which is national security, which does fall under the Department of Defense.

"In this administration, they're sending them down to actually do babysitting, doing some data entry — nothing to do with actual border security."

