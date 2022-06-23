Rep. Rodney Davis to Newsmax: Colbert Staffers' Arrest 'No Joking Matter'

Late-night talk show host Steven Colbert may be laughing off the arrest of his staffers inside a building at the Capitol, but Rep. Rodney Davis told Newsmax on Thursday it's "no joking matter."

"It takes a lot to get arrested in the House office buildings," the Illinois Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "What happened was they tried to go into the [Jan. 6] committee hearing that was in the Cannon Building earlier in the day and the press corps denied their credential request. They knew they weren't a real news organization so they were kicked out of the building."

But later, the Colbert production team, which included seven people, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a puppet voiced by actor Robert Smigel, returned and were charged with unlawful entry after having gained access to the Longworth House Office Building.

"They were escorted in by Democratic staffers connections to Congressman Adam Schiff," said Davis. "To get arrested later in the evening because you were disrupting activities in the House building when it was closed, that's a pretty difficult thing to do."

But the staffers were "banging on the doors of Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy and others, and we need to know what the police report says," said Davis. "We need need to be able to understand why the Capitol Police took the unprecedented step."

Davis and Jordan, R-Ohio, have written a letter to demand answers about the incident. Davis said from what he understands, the Colbert staffers were trying to enter the offices of Republican lawmakers without their consent.

"We have not seen the full police report yet, but I that's those are documents that we've asked for," said Davis, acknowledging he's repeating what he's heard about the incident.

"It's been publicly noted that they were caught banging on the doors of Jim Jordan and Kevin Mccarthy and other GOP members, things that you shouldn't be doing in the House office buildings, even if you were let in by a Democratic staffer," Davis said.

Davis, when asked if there are comparisons between the Colbert team entering the Capitol office building and the people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, insisted that there "can't be a red shirt justice and a blue shirt justice ... we have to stop the hypocrisy and we have to make sure that there's equal justice again."

Davis also discussed his primary race in Illinois on June 28. Because of redistricting, he will face Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller, and he said people should vote for him and his "record of serving in congress and not sacrificing my core values and principles."

"I will always stand up for the unborn. That's why I have 100 percent pro-life record, and also I will stand up for the Second Amendment," said Davis. "My views on the Second Amendment were pretty hardened when I had to run from bullets on a baseball field five years ago.

"I am a licensed, concealed carry holder in the state of Illinois, but I would have broken the law if I would have taken my firearms from the House campus through Washington to Virginia, and I can tell you when I was running from bullets, the first thing that went through my mind was, 'I wish I could fire back.' "

That experience, he said, is something that separates him from Miller, but even more, "I'm also somebody who governs in a way that will put good conservative policies across the finish line in Washington and that's what our constituents sent us here to do."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!