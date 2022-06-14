Rep. Davis: Pelosi Needs to Explain Why She Held Up Justice Safety Bill

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has some explaining to do as to why she delayed a bill that would increase protection for Supreme Court justices.

Appearing on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Davis asserted that Pelosi, D-Calif., sat on the bill — which was passed unanimously by the Senate last month — in the wake of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling limiting abortion rights.

''Well, it's certainly a question that Nancy Pelosi and others need to answer as to why she thought somehow Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, after having an assassin in his backyard, is somehow safe over the weekend,'' Davis said. ''We could have gotten to this bill last week, but she chose to hold it up and she needs to answer as to why.''

Last Wednesday, a 26-year-old California man was arrested near Kavanaugh's Maryland home after he called 911 himself, according to the National Review. Law enforcement found a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines, a tactical knife, pepper spray, a hammer and a screwdriver in his possession, the news outlet reported.

The man claimed to have suicidal ideation and reportedly said his goal was to kill the Supreme Court justice over his presumed vote in favor of the petitioner that would overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

Recalling his own experience with political violence, Davis said, ''I mean, it was five years ago that this left-wing gunman, inspired by rhetoric like 'Republican policies are killing people,' tried to kill me and my friends.''

Davis was practicing with his Republican teammates for the congressional charity baseball game in June 2017 when James Hodgkinson opened fire,wounding then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and four others.

The threat against Kavanaugh is no different, Davis said.

''It's left-wing violence that now we see with Justice Kavanaugh,'' he said. ''It's not a coincidence that the only two justices' names that are being brought up are Justice Kavanaugh and Justice [Amy] Coney Barrett, and it's the far left that politicized their confirmation process that led to the rage and an obviously deranged individual.''

The House passed the Supreme Court security bill Tuesday. It now moves to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Davis, who has represented Illinois' 13th Congressional District since 2013, is seeking a sixth House term in the state's newly drawn 15th District. He faces incumbent Rep. Mary Miller in the June 28 GOP primary.

