Blagojevich to Newsmax: Trump 'Dramatically Decreased' Chicago Crime

President Donald Trump's crime-fighting initiatives in Chicago have produced dramatic declines in shootings, robberies and carjackings, and the administration's early results mark one of the most consequential openings of a presidency since that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich told Newsmax on Saturday.

"President Trump has dramatically decreased crime rates in the city," Blagojevich said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," citing a 35% drop in shootings and a nearly 50% reduction in carjackings.

He added that lower murder rates especially benefit Black residents, who make up the majority of victims in Chicago.

However, Blagojevich said local Democratic leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, refuse to credit Trump because of pressure from the "left-wing socialist communist bloc of the Democratic Party," which pushes leaders to oppose Trump even when public safety improves.

Pritzker, in particular, is motivated by political positioning rather than public responsibility, making him "unfit to be any kind of elected official" for prioritizing national ambitions over keeping Chicago residents safe, said Blagojevich.

He added that, while he was in office, he would have thanked Trump, not condemned him, if he had offered federal help for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Blagojevich praised Trump for his first 300 days, saying his actions reshaped domestic and foreign policy.

Trump has emerged as a "peacemaker" working to stabilize global conflicts, he added, including with his efforts in the Middle East and his attempts to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Blagojevich contrasted Trump's approach with that of former President Barack Obama, whom he once endorsed.

With Obama, "maybe there was hope, but there was no change," he said, while accusing Democrats of playing “the race card" to divide voters.

Trump, however, represents "change and hope" by taking on difficult policy battles and resisting political pressure, said Blagojevich.

The resistance Trump faces from Democrats is further evidence of his effectiveness, Blagojevich said, adding that major reforms are always met with political backlash, even though the results show the administration is delivering on its promises.

