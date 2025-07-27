Blagojevich to Newsmax: 'Lunatics' Have Taken Over Democrats' 'Asylum'

Former Illinois Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich said Sunday on Newsmax that the "lunatics have taken over the asylum" in his party, and have now become the mainstream rather than the fringe members.

"The lunatic fringe of the Democratic Party was always there when I was a Democratic governor and a Democratic congressman, [and] that is where they should stay," said Blagojevich on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Now they've taken over the party. They've become the mainstream of the Democratic Party. This is where the energy is, and it is a socialist/Communist party."

It's not only because of the "crazy ideas" the far left have, said Blagojevich, but "they're all about trying to take away individual initiative and have the government make more decisions for the people."

Further, he said, "they lack common sense."

"They believe in not only defunding the police, but putting the interests of carjackers and retail thieves over the interests of the police and public safety," the former governor said. "They have taken a position to support Iran, I should say, sympathy to Iran versus the traditional ally Israel, which shares common democratic values and the common Judeo-Christian values."

The changes in the party are also "very dangerous," said Blagojevich.

"I think it's terrible for the United States," he said. "The good news is, I still think most Americans have common sense and can see through the baloney. They can see through the danger of these radical socialist communists."

But the more radical Democrats, he said, "will do anything, by all means necessary, right out of the playbook of the Bolsheviks and the Communists in Russia."

"They'll lie, they'll cheat, they'll weaponize the justice system for political gain," said Blagojevich. "What's at stake in New York City really will have an impact across our country."

Meanwhile, there are some Democrats, like former Illinois Rep. Rahm Emanuel and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who are trying to take a more central position on issues such as trangenderism, but Blagojevich said he believes since they are likely running for president, they'll back down when the "hard, left-wing, crazy part of the Democrat Party" puts pressure on them.

"They're going to have to decide, you know, whose side are they on?" he said. "The political parties are really about answering that question, and the Democrats have decided to prioritize the issues of these sorts of fringe positions at the expense of the vast majority of the American people. "

