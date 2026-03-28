Wilkie to Newsmax: Iran War Could Last Months

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Saturday that U.S. military operations against Iran are likely to continue for weeks, with airstrikes still playing a central role and limited ground involvement focused on strategic targets.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Count," Wilkie said the current phase of the conflict is far from over.

"I think that the air campaign has at least another month to go," Wilkie said.

"The air campaign is designed to last a couple of months at least," he said.

Wilkie noted the scale of Iran's geography and military infrastructure as key factors in extending the timeline.

"This is a country that's twice the size of Texas," he said. "It has 90 million people.

"The ayatollahs have scattered their ballistic missile and drone facilities across this massive country."

He said U.S. strategy could soon shift to securing critical points in the Persian Gulf, including Kharg Island, which he described as vital to Iran's economy.

"Those Marines and the paratroopers will secure one of the islands in the Gulf, establish a base there, maybe even Kharg," Wilkie said.

"That cuts off the ability of the Iranians to maintain their economy," he said.

While public polling shows limited support for deploying U.S. ground troops, Wilkie said such reluctance is not surprising but emphasized that air power alone is insufficient.

"No war has ever been won from the air in the hundred or so years that we've been trying this," he said.

Still, he said any ground presence would likely be limited in scope.

"We don't have enough troops in the area, nor do I think the president has planned to send enough troops to instigate a massive ground campaign," Wilkie said.

Instead, he described a more targeted role for U.S. forces.

"What those troops are there for is to create a base ... destroy those, get out and reestablish control of the straits," he said, referring to efforts to secure maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

On diplomatic efforts in the region, including talks hosted by Pakistan, Wilkie expressed skepticism.

"I don't expect much to come out of this.

"Not one person in that region would believe anything that the ayatollahs say," he said.

He suggested Pakistan's involvement may be tied to its own security concerns and desire for U.S. support.

"I think they want American help," Wilkie said, noting tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Addressing comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that U.S. objectives could be achieved without ground troops, Wilkie said flexibility remains essential.

"The enemy does get a vote," he said.

He added that limited ground operations may still be necessary to secure key waterways.

"I've never seen a plan or a war game at the Pentagon that didn't include some sort of ground raids in order to flush out the dangers to that strategic waterway," Wilkie said.

Wilkie also criticized segments of the media for their coverage of the conflict.

"There have been a lot in the mainstream media ... who've been cheering against victory, against success," he said.

He said such coverage overlooks broader strategic goals.

"They don't see the strategic reasons for doing this that are in the interest of the United States," Wilkie said.

The conflict has entered a new phase as U.S. officials point to progress in degrading Iran's military capabilities while maintaining that all options remain available depending on developments on the ground.

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