WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert wilkie | joe biden | worldview | d-day | donald trump | military

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Worldview Contradicts D-Day Message

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 10:28 PM EDT

The Obama-Biden worldview directly contradicts the message of D-Day and the U.S. military, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

Their worldview is that the U.S. is the cause of the world's problems, and that "we live in a country that stole ... its inheritance, that we have oppressed peoples across the globe," Wilkie told "Greg Kelly Reports," adding that the late Gen. Colin Powell used to say that the U.S. has liberated more people and places than any force on the planet, and we don't ask for treasure or territory, but just a place to bury our dead.

Wilkie added that, as opposed to former President Donald Trump, who thanked the other nations who helped the U.S. in the Normandy operation, President Joe Biden didn't "summon the better angels of our nature."

Instead, Biden has just thrown our allies to the side.

"We are at a point that we have never been in. We are weak, we are a laughingstock," Wilkie said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Obama-Biden worldview directly contradicts the message of D-Day and the U.S. military, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.
robert wilkie, joe biden, worldview, d-day, donald trump, military
215
2024-28-06
Thursday, 06 June 2024 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved