Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Worldview Contradicts D-Day Message

The Obama-Biden worldview directly contradicts the message of D-Day and the U.S. military, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

Their worldview is that the U.S. is the cause of the world's problems, and that "we live in a country that stole ... its inheritance, that we have oppressed peoples across the globe," Wilkie told "Greg Kelly Reports," adding that the late Gen. Colin Powell used to say that the U.S. has liberated more people and places than any force on the planet, and we don't ask for treasure or territory, but just a place to bury our dead.

Wilkie added that, as opposed to former President Donald Trump, who thanked the other nations who helped the U.S. in the Normandy operation, President Joe Biden didn't "summon the better angels of our nature."

Instead, Biden has just thrown our allies to the side.

"We are at a point that we have never been in. We are weak, we are a laughingstock," Wilkie said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!