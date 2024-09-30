Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden's Failure as Commander Stokes US Fears

Americans fear being drawn into another Middle East conflict because President Joe Biden "has utterly failed in his primary duty as commander in chief, and that is to deter the enemies of the United States," former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Monday.

"The Israelis have shown what courage and skill in the hands of competent leadership can do to destroy [and] defeat the enemies of civilization," Wilkie told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Remember that Joe Biden has allowed hundreds of attacks on American forces on American ships. The Houthis have closed down the second busiest sea lanes on the planet, and Joe Biden does nothing.

"He's now reduced after all of these Israeli successes, to going back to the United Nations, as if that is somewhere that the United States, the world's preeminent power, should go for relief. That's the lunacy of this administration, and that is what we are stuck with," he added.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Friday said they targeted three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea while on their way to support Israel.

Israel on Monday told the United States it is conducting limited ground operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon near the border with Israel, the State Department said.

"This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Asked to confirm they were limited ground operations, he said: "That is our understanding."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

