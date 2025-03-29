Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Netanyahu Must 'Finish the Job'

Former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax Saturday that events in the Middle East have reached the point where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to "finish the job" and destroy Hamas.

This week, Israel restarted its campaign against Hamas by launching several aerial strikes and an additional ground assault in the southern Gaza Strip. Wilkie said Netanyahu now has no choice but to "finish them off."

"It's very hard for an Israeli leader to see when you have Israelis who are captive, he has to finish them off. He can't allow them [Hamas] to obfuscate and drag out negotiations in order for them to reconstitute their forces in Gaza," he said during an appearance on "The Count."

Israel has grown weary of Hamas' dragging out ceasefire negotiations while over 50 hostages still remain in captivity, Wilkie said, and Israel knows it has a green light from President Donald Trump to do what it needs to do to ensure Hamas doesn't return to power.

"So that is why he's gone back and is pounding them. He killed the last senior Hamas leader last week, and I don't think he's going to stop this time. He has to he has to finish the job or we're going to be back here in 10 years, talking about another assault on the Israeli population by this group," Wilkie said.

