Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Prolonged Military Action Needed to Break Iran

Any U.S. military action against Iran must be sustained and forceful to "destroy the regime" and create conditions for freedom for the Iranian people, Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

"These people have been at war with us since 1979," Wilkie told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," recounting memories of U.S. soldiers taken hostage during the Iran crisis at the start of the Islamic Republic.

"It can't be a one-off. It can't be a United States Navy show," he continued, stressing that operations must go beyond limited displays of force.

Wilkie, former Veterans Affairs secretary and undersecretary for defense in President Donald Trump's first term, called for "weekslong campaigning of the heavy, heavy bombing of the United States Air Force, the B-52s, the B-2s, the B-1s that will break the ground, destroy the bunkers, and really put an end to … one of the most evil regimes in modern history."

He added, "If somebody tells you over and over again he wants to kill you, believe him," referencing Iranian hostility toward the U.S. and a quote from former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

"We've got to make sure this isn't just a brief engagement," Wilkie said, asserting that letting Tehran "off the hook" would have "cataclysmic" consequences for global peace.

Wilkie also tied a confrontation with Iran to broader geopolitical dynamics, noting the implications for the battle spaces in Ukraine and China, and suggesting that eliminating Tehran's influence alongside Russian and Chinese footholds in Venezuela would "change the global chessboard."

His comments come amid a growing U.S. military buildup in the Middle East tied to rising tensions with Iran.

In late January, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and supporting ships were deployed to the region, with additional air, naval, and missile defense forces sent to deter instability and prepare for potential operations against Tehran.

The buildup represents one of the largest concentrations of U.S. naval assets near Iran in years.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is soon expected to arrive in the eastern Mediterranean.

Wilkie said the aim should be to "eliminate the instruments of terror, the ballistic missile facilities, and what's left of their nuclear program," and to give "the Iranian people" a chance at freedom once Tehran's leadership is defeated.

