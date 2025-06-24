WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robert wilkie | iran | israel | trump | ceasefire

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: In Israel's Interest to Listen to Trump

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 05:27 PM EDT

Mere hours after Israel and Iran had agreed to a mutual ceasefire, both countries began launching missile strikes at each other. President Donald Trump scolded both nations Tuesday morning, urging them to stop the attacks. "It's in Israel's interest to listen to the president," former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax.

"Let me just say in the annals of modern warfare, what they've been able to do is stunning. It even matches or even surpasses what they did in the '67 war. But, no, it's in their interest to listen to the president," Wilkie said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Wilkie said a danger to the U.S. now is "what the Iranians can do outside of their own country."

"A lot of these Marxist, obsessed supporters of Gaza and the Palestinians in New York City have been financed by the Iranians," he said.

"The British just picked up two Iranians casing their air force base on Cyprus. They just arrested two people who got into their largest air force base.

"Iranian financed and were destroying aircraft in Great Britain. That's the kind of thing that we need to watch for," Wilkie said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 05:27 PM
