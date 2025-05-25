Wilkie to Newsmax: Hamas a 'Death Cult,' No Diplomatic Solution

There may be no diplomatic solution that will end the war in Gaza, because Hamas is the "ultimate death cult," former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It's been financed by the Iranians, and it's one that sees no peace, no co-existence with Israel," Wilkie told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

In addition, there is no solution with the United Nations, Wilkie said.

"In the last 10 years, the General Assembly has had 154 resolutions dealing with conflict or dealing with other countries, and 90% of those have been about Israel," he said. "If Israel didn't exist, the United Nations would go out of business."

In the current case, Wilkie added, the U.N. talked about genocide.

"If Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to commit genocide, he wouldn't have put one Israeli soldier in danger," he said. "He would have just flattened Gaza. He put his soldiers' lives at risk because there is a moral component to the Israeli fight that is almost nowhere on the planet, and it is rooted in 3,000 years of biblical history and truth."

Israel must finish the fight, Wilkie said, as it has already "finished off Hezbollah. They finish off Hamas, and then they turn their attention probably to the Houthis and the Iranians."

Meanwhile, the Iranian and U.S. delegations finished their fifth round of talks Friday on Iran's nuclear intentions, but Wilkie said he does not expect a deal to be reached soon.

"The only way that the Iranian mullahs think that they can survive is if they have some sort of nuclear capability," he said. "They are surrounded by nations that hate them because of their own actions … I don't think for a moment they want to get a deal on uranium enrichment because to do that would probably mean the end of their regime sometime in the future."

Wilkie also on Sunday expressed doubts about a negotiated ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're dealing with a KGB gangster," who attacks schools and civilians because he's not winning on the battlefield, and then convinces the press that he's taking a step forward, said Wilkie.

"But as soon as he does that, he launches these vicious attacks on unarmed people," he added.

That's what he's about. He believes that for his legacy, for the legacy of Russia, he has to restore Russia's imperial or Soviet destiny and bring Ukraine into the Russian fold. I don't think he's going to stop until he runs out of troops. And he's doing a pretty good job of killing his own people the way he's handled this war."

