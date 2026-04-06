Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Iran Power Plant Strikes Could Be War Crimes

The possible bombing of Iran's power plants could be considered a war crime unless the facilities can be tied directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Wilkie said the legality of such a strike hinges on whether the infrastructure is being used for military purposes by Iran's ruling regime.

"It's a war crime if you can't tie it to the military regime," Wilkie said, noting that under international law, civilian infrastructure such as power plants is generally protected unless it is being used to support military operations.

Wilkie compared the situation to hospitals that lose protected status if they are used by terrorist groups such as Hamas as operational bases.

If Iran's IRGC is using energy facilities as cover or for strategic purposes, he suggested, those sites could become legitimate military targets.

At the same time, Wilkie cautioned against broad attacks that could harm civilians, emphasizing that U.S. policy should distinguish between the Iranian regime and its people.

"I didn't want to go after the power plants just because it could inflict more damage on the Iranian people," he said, adding that many Iranians oppose their government and could ultimately play a role in reclaiming their country.

Wilkie also expressed skepticism about reports of a potential 45-day ceasefire framework between the United States and Iran, saying Tehran appears unwilling to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

"I don't think so," he said when asked whether the proposal could signal a de-escalation. "They're playing for time. And I think it's more nonsense coming from the hardliners who are still in charge in Iran."

Instead, Wilkie argued that stronger strategic measures could hasten the collapse of the regime.

He pointed to long-standing U.S. military plans targeting key locations in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global shipping route — as a more effective pressure point.

"I think we do have the ability to take islands in the straits and even Kharg Island," he said. "That would choke what's left of the Iranian regime to death. I think we should do it. It's been in the plan since the 1980s and just accelerates the end of this thing."

Wilkie's remarks come as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran, with President Donald Trump warning of potential strikes if Iran threatens critical waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The debate over targeting infrastructure highlights the broader challenge facing U.S. policymakers: Balancing decisive action against a hostile regime while minimizing harm to civilians and staying within the bounds of international law.

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