Wilkie to Newsmax: US Could Target Island Near Strait

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Friday that the U.S. could seize Kharg Island and deploy air defenses there as part of efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"The only pressure point the Iranians have is to disrupt world commerce," Wilkie said on "American Agenda."

"And I think what you will see now is an attempt to open up those straits. We will probably take one of those islands to create a path for U.S. minesweepers and destroyers," he added.

His remarks came as the Trump administration has sought to balance military operations with a more limited stated objective for the conflict.

Reuters reported Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. could meet its objectives without deploying ground troops and expected the campaign to last "weeks, not months."

The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 more ground troops to the region, according to reports.

Those deployments could include thousands of Marines and sailors, along with at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Reuters reported that the airborne deployment could reach between 3,000 and 4,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The buildup comes amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway between Iran and Oman that carries 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

White House officials have discussed options, including securing the strait and potentially targeting Kharg Island.

On Friday, two Chinese container ships turned back after attempting to exit the Gulf, despite Iranian assurances that some vessels could pass.

The Associated Press reported that Iran may be moving toward what it described as a de facto toll booth system, with ships routed into Iranian waters for inspection by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The report said at least two vessels paid fees in yuan through intermediaries.

Reuters reported that Rubio said Iran may attempt to implement a tolling system.

It remains unclear who is representing Iran in negotiations with Washington.

Oil markets showed continued strain Friday, with Brent crude settling at $112.57 per barrel and U.S. crude at $99.64 per barrel.

"I think what you will see is that we will probably take one of those islands ... set up air defenses and create a system whereby our minesweepers, our destroyers will be able to move," Wilkie said.

"You'll also see more raids along the southern Iranian littoral to clear out the command and control nodes and the areas where they're launching mines."

Reuters contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com