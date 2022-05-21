GOYA CEO Unanue to Newsmax: Took 'Courage' For McDonald's to Leave Russia

It took "courage" for McDonald's to pull its restaurants out of Russia after having been in that country for 30 years, said Robert Unanue, the CEO of GOYA Foods, on Newsmax Saturday.

"I like that position versus a lot of the world positions of these companies that are more interested in words," Unanue said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "We have to stand. We've got to move towards God … in the direction of God-loving building and protecting. We have two paths in this life: love and build and protect or destroy."

And if a company like McDonald's pulls out of Russia, "I guess it helps them," he said. "I don't know if it helps them economically or politically."

McDonald's Corp. on Monday said it's started the process of selling its business interests in Russia after operating in the country for 30 years, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The company had already closed all its restaurants in Russia in March and expects to record a non-cash charge of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion as part of the exit.

Meanwhile, Unanue said he does not believe the whole conflict between Russia and Ukraine had to happen, and that the United States gave Russia "the green light" by the way it left Afghanistan.

"We were there to protect the defenseless, the most vulnerable and what do we do? We back out of Afghanistan, leaving women and children behind," he said. "Then it makes us look so weak and in front of the eyes of the world."

The United States also "poked Russia in the eye with NATO" and provoked them while "showing weakness," he said.

"We've given up our oil independence to buy oil … the inflation is out of control," said Unanue. "This didn't have to happen, and it's self-inflicted."

Meanwhile, Unanue has recently visited Poland concerning the global food crisis. And he noted Saturday that all of the Ukrainian farmers are now soldiers.

"Russia's cutting off Ukraine through Mariupol and Odesa to the sea, and they're not exporting. And this is going to affect countries in the African countries and Europe," he said. "It won't affect us so much. We have good production to the south of Mexico and here in the United States and Canada. But we are affected by the costs of freight of diesel of fertilizer and the like. So transportation is a huge cost, and so we have to have hope … You know in my mission to Poland, I tell you, there is not a more faith-filled country on the planet. They live their faith."

Also, Unanue spoke out Saturday in support of fellow CEO Elon Musk, who is coming under fire for his announcement that he's switching parties to vote as a Republican, as well as his moves to buy Twitter.

"I tell you, I admire him," said Unanue. "God bless Mr. Musk, but what he's doing, he's got courage…he's under attack because he doesn't fit the narrative. And he has a different opinion and God bless him. Let's move closer to God."

