Goya CEO Unanue to Newsmax: 'Idiotic War on Fossil Fuel' Driving Food Costs

The "idiotic war on fossil fuel" is driving food prices higher, and it's "totally unnecessary," Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It's really the destruction of our natural resources by going from oil independent to dependence," Unanue said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The most idiotic thing we could have done is to play an open war on fossil fuel and set into motion unheard-of inflation."

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine control 50% of the world's fertilizer, as well as 30% of the wheat production and 20% of the production of corn and sunflower oil, and American farmers are being hit hard because of the rising costs of diesel fuel, said Unanue.

The Biden administration's implementation of a temporary ethanol increase in an attempt to bring down gasoline costs will also add to farmers' costs, said Unanue.

Earlier this month, new EPA requirements were announced that increase the amount of corn alcohol product in the nation's gasoline supply to 15%, up from the previous 10%, during summer driving months between June 1 and Sept. 15.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the action will "help to reduce our reliance on oil and put the RFS [renewable fuel standard ] program back on track after years of challenges and mismanagement," but Unanue warned that the new rule will drive up prices for the nation's farmers.

"Back in 2008 there was a move to put 10% ethanol into gasoline," said Unanue. "It takes three gallons of fuel to make five gallons of ethanol. What that did was triple grain prices in 2008, but now we add on this war going from oil independence to oil dependence and adding another 5% of ethanol to gasoline, which is taking precious fertilizer, which has tripled [in price]."

The CEO also called on Americans to "consume less" and eat more nutritious foods, while working to get the "left-wing woke" people out of office, as they are "destroying this country."

