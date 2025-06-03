Robert Spalding to Newsmax: Harvard Link to China Part of a Bigger Threat

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding said to Newsmax on Tuesday that the link between Harvard University and China is just one part of a growing threat from the country and that the U.S. is "not doing enough" to counter China's range of threats.

Spalding told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Congress and the Pentagon are not meeting the challenge. "Now we're starting to talk about the relationship between Harvard and the Chinese Communist Party," he said, "something that we've known has been there, but we haven't done anything about."

He added, though, that there is a turnaround in progress. "And now people are beginning to speak up."

Spalding said the Trump administration has begun to root out Chinese influence where it does not belong. "So I think every single day that the Trump administration is in office, I think we're becoming more and more clearheaded in Washington, D.C., about the challenge."

But Spalding says the effort is in its infancy. "Are we doing enough yet? No, absolutely not."

Spalding said there are similarities to the open border policy of the Biden administration. It was allowed, he said, to go on for far too long. "I think it's all clear that it was a huge, enormous mistake."

Now the question, Spalding said, is, Does America have the strength to endure. "I think the challenge now is, can we actually deport these people? And we're having a hard time doing so. So hopefully the Trump administration through four years, will be able to mitigate the problem."

