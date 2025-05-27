Dr. Redfield to Newsmax: Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that 1 in 5 patients that he treats for long COVID never got COVID-19, asserting on Newsmax that they got long COVID from the mRNA vaccine.

That is one reason vaccine manufacturers should cease being immune to class-action lawsuits, he said.

Redfield joined "Finnerty" to talk about vaccine injuries due to the spike proteins that come with the messenger RNA vaccines.

"I spend, you know, two days a week in clinic, and my clinic is largely [treating] long COVID. And of patients with long COVID-like symptoms, probably about 20% of them, never had COVID. They got it from the mRNA vaccine," Redfield told host Rob Finnerty.

There's no way to get the spike protein out of your body, he said.

"When you give an mRNA vaccine, what you do is you give your body the [ribonucleic acid], which then turns your body into a factory to make spike protein," he said. "Unfortunately, we don't have a way to get rid of the spike protein. It just decays over time. But that time may be measured in months."

Redfield also said that vaccine manufacturers should not be protected from lawsuits any longer. Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, companies are provided immunity from liability, barring willful misconduct, due to side effects or injuries from vaccines or treatments to diseases like COVID.

There should be lawsuits, Redfield said. "But right now, as you know, they've been immune to lawsuits. That needs to be changed. These vaccine manufacturers have to be liable for their products."

