Redfield to Newsmax: HHS Sparks Fresh Tylenol-Autism Review

While a new Health and Human Services (HHS) announcement Monday does not prove causation, it has prompted doctors and researchers to critically reexamine the possible link between Tylenol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy and autism, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Newsmax.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Redfield said earlier evidence had largely reassured the public.

"There was a study back in 2024 among twins that showed there probably wasn't an association. And so a lot of people relied on that," he explained.

But Redfield pointed to a pivotal analysis published in late August 2025 by Mount Sinai, Harvard University, and the University of California, which pooled multiple studies over time.

"In that analysis, they did show that there was a likely association between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism," Redfield said. "That paper came to light in late August and has caused a lot of this to be relooked at more critically."

The new review stands in contrast to prior findings and is reshaping medical debate about what has long been considered the safest pain reliever for expectant mothers.

Redfield stressed that the research does not establish cause and effect, but he urged caution.

"This data should have one have caution that there does appear to be an association with its use and autism. It doesn't prove causation, but I think it does make one question whether it should be used in pregnancy," he said.

Because other common painkillers, such as ibuprofen and Motrin, are generally not recommended during pregnancy, many women have relied on Tylenol. Redfield now advises minimizing all medications during fetal development whenever possible.

"I think the best is to try to keep medications out of individuals that are pregnant during the development of newborns," he said.

