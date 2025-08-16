Robert O'Neill to Newsmax: Israel Must Eliminate Hamas to End War

The only way for Israel to end its ongoing war with Hamas is to eliminate the terrorist group, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill told Newsmax Saturday, arguing that Hamas uses food as a weapon, stores weapons in civilian areas, and deliberately employs human shields.

Hamas, O'Neill told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," "kills their own people for trying to get food" and hides weapons "underneath schools and hospitals" to deter attacks.

He added that Hamas will not negotiate, citing failed talks going back to the era of Yasser Arafat, and said its goal remains to "wipe Israel off the map."

O'Neill also pushed back against claims that Israel is starving Palestinians, blaming shortages on Hamas leadership.

Hamas leaders in Qatar are "big, fat dudes eating all the food" while ordinary Palestinians suffer, he said, adding that social media algorithms and misinformation on university campuses contribute to misconceptions about the conflict.

