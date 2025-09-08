Dr. Malone to Newsmax: Senate Hearing With RFK Jr. 'Political Theater'

Dr. Robert Malone, a new vaccine adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Newsmax on Monday that last week's Senate hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was little more than political theater.

Malone told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questioning Kennedy's grasp on facts was astounding and an example of how Democrats have politicized medicine. "It's a great example," he said.

The physician said Warren showed what she is about: "Elizabeth Warren, of course, is basically a pharmaceutical industry shill. And what went on in this meeting, was, we call it a travesty. Or we could just say it's another chapter in D.C. theater. This was pure political theater."

The facts about some vaccines and immunization safety in general, he said, are about to come out after an upcoming meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, or ACIP. Malone said that some people will be embarrassed when their comments against Kennedy are shown alongside the new data.

"Statements were made by people that are going to make fantastic Instagram reels when they're coupled together with some of the data that's about to drop at the next ACIP meeting," Malone said.

He said some of the negative comments toward Kennedy were intended, in his view, to drive a wedge between the HHS secretary and President Donald Trump.

"Playing [CEO Albert] Bourla's game from Pfizer of trying to drive a wedge between Bobby [Kennedy] and the president. I mean, this is a long-standing tactic. And all of this kabuki theater was all about the midterms," he said.

Soon-to-be-released vaccine and immunization data, Malone said, will affect Americans' beliefs about vaccine safety and even mortality.

The ACIP is scheduled to meet Sept. 18-19 in Atlanta. Malone is among a new group of medical advisers named to the committee after Kennedy fired all 17 previous members of the committee in what Kennedy described as an effort "to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science."

