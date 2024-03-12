Rep. Armstrong to Newsmax: Why Prosecute Trump and Not Biden?

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite President Joe Biden meeting every element of a classified documents crime, the question he's going to ask special counsel Robert Hur is, "why the choice not to prosecute?"

Hur will testify before Congress on Tuesday on his report of Biden's handling of classified documents. Hur has come under scrutiny from both parties since his report made comments about Biden's age and cognitive abilities, but also absolved him of any wrongdoing.

Armstrong pointed out that despite Biden's admission, Hur opted not to charge Biden while the DOJ has indicted former President Donald Trump for similar or less egregious violations.

"I mean, he [Biden] had them," Armstrong said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "He knew he had them. He bragged about having them.

"He disclosed them and then involved national security,"

Armstrong said the public would benefit from seeing the interview transcripts themselves to clear up why the discrepancy in prosecution.

"I think the American people need to know we're going to ask Robert Hur if he thinks we should have copies of the access to the audio or the video of any of this when [he] interviewed President Biden," Armstrong said.

