Retired Vice Adm. Harward: Iranian Negotiators' Authority Key to Talks

The key to whether the U.S. negotiations to end the war with Iran led by Vice President JD Vance are successful will be whether those sent to negotiate for Iran have the authority to make any concessions, retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward told Newsmax on Friday.

Harward, a former Navy SEAL who spent part of his youth in Iran when his father was a military adviser to the pre-Islamic government, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that it's unknown if the negotiators have any legitimate power.

"The question will be, What can they really do? Are these guys empowered to make decisions, or are they going to have to go back to, you know, the IRGC and the ayatollahs?" Harward asked, referring to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian military that has particular influence in the government.

"So it's going to be a dynamic situation. But ... quite obviously, if they aren't going to capitulate, agree to the Straits of Hormuz, this is going to get even more difficult and challenging for them," he said.

"So their lifelines are coming to a bitter end if they don't get aggressive."

A former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command, Harward said a report out of the region, which indicated that IRGC officials wanted to have more control over the composition and authority of the Iranian delegation, is a glimpse of the divisions within the Islamic state.

Negotiations are to begin Saturday in Islamabad.

"Well, I think that struggle is indicative of what's going on in Iran," Harward said.

"You've got 60 [million], 70 million people want to be gone of these guys. And these guys, their only means of staying in power is to control, if not own, the streets and launch missiles," he continued.

"So you're starting to see this first: cracks between the IRGC, political leaders, business leaders, and the people of Iran. And I think this meeting in itself is so valuable for that."

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