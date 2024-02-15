Robert Greenway to Newsmax: Biden Weakness Causing Russian Space Dominance

Robert Greenway, director of the Center for National Defense at The Heritage Foundation, voiced concerns about Russian advancements in space capabilities during an appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday.

"We've known for decades that the Russians have been attempting to develop platforms and capabilities to take away one of our most important advantages, and that is our dominant position in space for communications, also for navigation and a host of other capabilities," Greenway said. "I think because of the weakness of the Biden administration, they've decided to push the envelope."

Greenway highlighted the potential consequences of Russia's actions, expressing alarm over the possibility of the country arming its satellite anti-satellite capabilities, including the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

"With nuclear weapons and the thought about Russia and putting nuclear weapons in space and to find yet another boundary should concern us all greatly, not just because of what it can do to satellites, but because of what they could do if they put nuclear weapons in space," Greenway added.

Recent intelligence reports have raised concerns about Russia's intentions regarding space militarization. The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 technically prohibits the placement of weapons of mass destruction in outer space, including nuclear arms, but recent developments have sparked international scrutiny, reported ABC News.

According to ABC News, the U.S. director of national intelligence's 2023 threat assessment indicated that Moscow was actively pursuing various anti-satellite weapons to disrupt and degrade "U.S. and allied space capabilities," including jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, and ground-based ASAT capabilities.

While the White House acknowledged Russia's pursuit of such capabilities, White House spokesman John Kirby emphasized that there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety from these developments.

"It is developing, testing, and fielding an array of nondestructive and destructive counter-space weapons — including jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, on-orbit capabilities, and ground-based ASAT capabilities — to try to target U.S. and allied satellites," the report stated.

The Russian leadership has openly threatened to target commercial satellites, calling them "legitimate targets," further raising concerns about the potential implications of these developments for global space security.

