Robert Davi to Newsmax: Backing Mamdani Is 'Endemic' to New Yorkers

With less than a week to go before New York's mayoral election, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani maintains a 10-point lead in polls over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Actor and singer Robert Davi told Newsmax on Wednesday that though Mamdani holds antisemitic views, support for him is "endemic" to the drift of many New Yorkers.

"This is endemic to what happened in Manhattan, in America, in the educational institutions," Davi said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Earlier in the day, Davi posted a video on social media in which he blasted Mamdani for crying over his aunt for being scared to show her Muslim faith after 9/11, when Davi's own aunt was killed in the World Trade Center that day.

"He [Mamdani] cried about his aunt. And that drove me off the wall. That's what really triggered me, because my aunt went in [to the World Trade Center] for her birthday that day."

"And this guy — it's just shocking. Schumer and Schiff and the whole Democratic Party needs to be flushed down the toilet, I'm sorry," Davi added, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Adam Schiff of California.

