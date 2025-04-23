Bishop Brennan to Newsmax: Pray for Holy Spirit's Guidance for New Pope Pick

Most Rev. Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, New York, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the coming days of conclave, in which the Catholic Church's College of Cardinals will meet to select a new Pope, will require more than just the prayers of the gathering of senior clergymen.

"These are going to be days of intense prayer, certainly on the part of the cardinals, but really of the whole church, that we're going to pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit," Brennan said on "Newsline." "I'm a firm believer that the Lord gives us the Pope we need at certain times.

"When we needed somebody to be strong and stand up to some of the evil powers of the world, to bring a sense of revival and hope, Pope John Paul [II] was strong in those regards and proclaimed very joyfully the gospel of the Lord. When we needed a little bit of quiet and a draw back into holiness, Pope Benedict [XVI] led us there. And when our consciences needed a little bit of a touch up, when we needed to be pushed a little bit, Pope Francis led us where we needed to be. In a time when there's so much introspection, he really pushed us to look outside of ourselves, and even institutionally beyond the doors."

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at 88 of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, according to the Vatican. His body was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica early Wednesday, where he will lie in state until Saturday, when his funeral will take place and he will be laid to rest. Tens of thousands of mourners are expected in Rome to pay their respects to the late pontiff in the days leading up to his final sendoff.

As speculation grows about who might be in the running for the Catholic Church's top leadership position, Brennan said he's praying that the next Pope will possess certain qualities that will help him in guiding the global faithful.

"I don't know what's next, but I'm praying that, certainly, the next Pope is going to have to be his own man, but he's also going to have to surrender to the Holy Spirit," Brennan said. "He's going to give his life, in a sense. This is a life sentence. He'll give himself over completely. I hope that he'll be open to following where the Lord leads him and have that heart of Jesus Christ. I think that's the thing that's common for us."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com