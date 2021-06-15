Robert Bork Jr. to Newsmax: Father Would Be 'Appalled' Biden Is President

The late Robert Bork, the federal judge and former solicitor general whose nomination to the Supreme Court was rejected by the most Senate votes ever against a nominee, would have been "appalled" that then-Sen. Joe Biden, one of the Democrats who pushed hardest against him, is now president of the United States, his son, Robert Bork Jr., told Newsmax Tuesday.

"Thanks for ruining my morning," Bork told Newsmax "Wake Up America" anchor Rob Finnerty after he was shown a video of Biden speaking out in the 1987 hearing against confirming the elder Bork as a justice. "The Biden of today? I think he would be appalled he is the president of the United States."

Bork, whose nomination to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan set off a fierce battle in the Senate, which rejected his confirmation by a roll call of 58-42, and established new rules for selecting and vetting prospective justices.

The procedure even led to the word "borking," which, according to the Oxford English Dictionary means the process of trying to block candidates by "systematically defaming or vilifying them."

Biden and late Sen. Ted Kennedy pushed hardest against Bork's confirmation.

Meanwhile, Bork's son said Tuesday that he decided to write a new forward to his father's book, "The Antitrust Paradox," because the lessons involved are repeating through the actions of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other Democrats.

"A few years ago when the book was having its 40th anniversary, I tried to get a new copy of it and I couldn't because it was out of print," Bork said. "It was also at the same time that Sen. Warren and other Democrats started making noises about rewriting the antitrust laws, to break up big companies that they don't like."

His father's book, even after coming out 43 years ago in 1978 and updated in 1993, was a response to "exactly that kind of thinking, so it needed to be responded to again," said Bork. "Everything that goes around comes around again."

The reissued book also has an introduction by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Antitrust Committee, Bork added.

The book shows how antitrust lawsuits have an adverse effect on consumers by encouraging protections for inefficient or uncompetitive businesses, according to a description of the book.

Bork died in 2012, and his son said Monday he doesn't think his father, one of the most respected legal minds of his time, would be surprised by the Democrats' push to pack the Supreme Court.

"Their ambition has been, at least since his nomination and failed confirmation, to gain control of the United States Supreme Court any way they possibly can," said Bork, adding that even the late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had tried to pack the court and that was shot down.

