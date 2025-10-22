Rob Taub to Newsmax: Canal Street Sets 'Tone for Criminality'

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown on unauthorized street vendors on Canal Street in New York City this week is long overdue, according to New Yorker and Newsmax columnist Rob Taub.

"It's setting a tone for criminality — that it's OK," Taub said in his in-studio appearance on Wednesday's "National Report."

Taub also noted Democrat leaders' protection of illegal activity is absurd and must be eradicated in New York City.

"I got yelled at on the bus by the driver a couple of months ago, because so many people came on free that I was crushed against the back door," he told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg.

"So then the announcement comes across: 'Move away from the doors.' So the bus driver said, 'Sir, if you don't move, we're not leaving.'

"I'm like, 'I'm the only person who paid and I'm getting yelled at.'

"That's kind of typification of what's happening in our city."

Taub said Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., is out of line and propagating fraud on the city's residents and Americans by suggesting law enforcement activity to root out crime is "militant."

"I know the area well because I hosted a radio program for years a block from Canal Street," Taub continued. "I took the Q train down every day, got out on Canal Street and dealt with all those Senegalese people who were selling those contraband goods.

"They're knockoffs, they're fake. They take up so much space on the street that you can barely walk across Canal Street.

"I doubt Congressman Goldman has ever set foot there. Maybe he's seen a picture of Canal Street, but we're letting migrant criminals act with impunity to sell counterfeit goods, and we're falsely calling them American citizens.

"Prove it to me. They're not."

Taub also condemned anti-policing Democrats and anti-President Donald Trump activists in the media for the "false appropriation of language."

"I have a Newsmax column coming out this week, perhaps today, and it's about the false appropriation of language — genocide, apartheid, fascists, Nazis, Gestapo," Taub concluded. "They're not.

"You can't arbitrarily use these words. These are federal law enforcement officers. Period."

