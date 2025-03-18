Rob Schwartz: 'Centered: Joe Lieberman' Celebrates Civility, Bipartisanship

"Centered: Joe Lieberman," a new documentary about the late longtime senator, came about because of his deep concerns over the need for civility and bipartisanship in the United States, Rob Schwartz, a former chief of staff for Lieberman and executive producer of the film, told Newsmax Tuesday.

Schwartz said on Newsmax's "Newsline" that the movie's producers approached Lieberman and his wife, Hadassah, about a year and a half before his death last March about the project, and the political giant was hesitant about making a movie about his life.

"He did not want to do it as a vanity project," said Schwartz. "He was very concerned, however, that civics is not being taught in secondary schools in the United States. What convinced him to do it was our commitment to create a curriculum not only about Joe, but the sanctity of democracy, the need for bipartisanship, and the importance of having a civil discourse between Americans."

Lieberman, who died a year ago this month at age 82 due to complications from a fall, was "all about" knowing how to "disagree in an agreeable way," which the country needs to learn, added Schwartz.

Lieberman was the first Jewish-American to become a vice-presidential nominee when he was chosen in 2000 by Democrat nominee Al Gore as his running mate in an election that was eventually decided by the Supreme Court in favor of then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

Schwartz noted that there are many significant factors in the documentary about Lieberman, particularly that he was elected during a period when "there was significant Jew-hate in this country."

"The majority of people who elected him in Connecticut were primarily Roman Catholics and they appreciated his leadership and his values and his commitment to faith in God," said Schwartz.

The movie's makers also want viewers to learn that Lieberman supported many issues, regardless of party, including his support of President Bush and the war in the Middle East, which many of his Democrats opposed, he added.

At the time of his death, Lieberman was also a Newsmax contributor.

"Centered: Joe Lieberman" will play Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Cinemas nationwide, with showings at 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through the movie's website.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com