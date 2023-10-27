Newsmax's Rob Schmitt: Cooper Union Video Reveals Danger to Jews

A group of Jewish students was forced to barricade themselves inside a library at The Cooper Union, a small engineering and architecture school in New York City's Greenwich Village while pro-Palestinian protesters pounded on the door for 40 minutes, and this happened because "the Jews have become a not-protected class just 80 years after they went through a Holocaust," Newsmax's Rob Schmitt reports.

And such actions, Rep. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, said after Schmitt's reporting on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," means that all people who are in the United States on a student visa and are shouting for Jewish genocide should be deported.

"It's just unbelievable to see the level of hate and disgusting behavior from people in our country," Scott said. "I would say that every single person who's come to our country on a student visa who finds themselves protesting on college campuses, when they're shouting for Jewish genocide, when they're advocating for mass murder, and when they're supporting terrorism, go home."

Scott, adding that federal funds should be removed from colleges and universities "who cannot figure that out."

"We Americans do not want our tax dollars supporting terrorism," he said. "We do not want our tax dollars giving a platform for genocide. We refuse to use American tax dollars for those who believe in mass murder, especially on university and college campuses, where those administrations refuse to do so because they are more interested in the tuition than they are the truth."

According to a video that has been released from Wednesday's incident, Jewish students at the small college were forced to remain barricaded after people from the protests outside entered the building and attempted to enter the school's library.

"Many of the young men you can see are wearing yarmulkes [and] hoping that the doors can hold back a mob of people who believe that they and the land of their people should be wiped off the face of the Earth," said Schmitt. "The same mob before entering the school was outside chanting 'intifada' which means to rise up against the Jews."

And, Schmitt said that "somehow the loud voices of equity, equality, and liberalism who have made New York so socially progressive have no problem with any of this. Most progressives are totally silent or walking and chanting in support of this kind of behavior."

But Schmitt said Thursday that "Jews are now just white people, and as we all know, you can do anything that you want to a white person in this society … there were no consequences for anybody involved despite the mob pushing past security on its way up to the library."

"Imagine if something like this had happened to any other ethnic group," he added. "Just imagine that a mob of people trying to break down the doors of the library to harass and attack a group of Black kids or a group of Hispanic kids. That mob would have been disassembled, arrested, kicked off campus, and expelled in a matter of hours, and we all know it."

But now, people are calling for "another Holocaust," he said, and even The New York Times "was quick to rush out and say there was no indication that the protesters intended to harm the Jewish students or anybody else in the library."

The New York Times based its reporting on comments from John Chell, chief of patrol for the Police Department, who said that police or private security at the campus did not perceive danger from the protesters.

"There was no direct threat. There was no damage. And there was no danger to any students in that school," Chell said.

"Blatant antisemitism is showing no signs of slowing down in this city," said Schmitt, showing anti-Israel protests on Wall Street.

"Look at this despicable group of people all covering their faces," he said. "They want to make sure that they don't get caught celebrating the beheading of children … these people are screaming to honor the people that did it – honor pure evil right outside of the stock exchange. This city deserves so much better than that kind of excrement."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!