Rob Schmitt Investigates: Secret Billionaires' Leftist Crusade

In a Newsmax special presentation Monday night, "Rob Schmitt Tonight" turned the spotlight on the network of billionaires and their radical-left causes that are funding everything from the anti-Israel protests on college campuses to making sure Donald Trump never sees a second term as president.

In a segment titled "Secret Billionaires," Schmitt examined the massive dark money campaigns being waged by the very wealthy and their sin of white guilt.

Schmitt's first guest was Scott Walter, president of the Capital Research Center and the author of "Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Secretly Transforming America."

Arabella Advisors calls itself a philanthropic consulting company but its network of subsidiaries, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, rake in billions, but because the way they're structured, they don't have to disclose their donors.

It's a loophole Republican lawmakers hope to close.

According to Walter, Arabella's nonprofits took in $1.2 billion in the 2018 election cycle, more than double the fundraising of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee combined. In the 2020 election cycle, Arabella's fundraising spiked to $2.4 billion. Arabella's fundraising rose to $3 billion in the 2022 election cycle.

"The Arabella networks staggeringly has created over 500 fake groups over the course of its lifetime. You know, 'Floridians for a Fair Shake' and wonderful things like that," Walter told Schmitt. "And they want you to think it's your neighbors who are upset about something when, in fact, it's just some guy in a D.C. office with a new accounting code, creating a new website and paying for some Facebook ads."

Schmitt asked Walter about the root cause of the radical left to invest billions in cultural Marxism over their own guilt of being filthy rich.

"I think you're right that part of the motivation is certainly guilt, right? Because according to their own ideas, they're the most evil people alive by having been successful economically," Walter said. "But at the same time, you know, what I noticed the pattern for the Arabella network, for instance, you know, it's always about more power and money for those elites that are operating this little machinery, and less for you and anybody watching your broadcast."

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Schmitt his panel has been investigating this web of dark money since Hamas invaded Israel beginning Oct. 7.

"We have come up with a lot of very concerning information. You have millions of dollars that have flown from tax free 501(c)s to terrorist organizations. That's really alarming," Smith told Schmitt. "But it's continuing disturbing of how you're seeing these 501(c)s tax exempt organizations, and how they've been operating. There's more than $3 trillion worth of revenues that we've uncovered that falls underneath the 501(c) tax exempts. We need to make sure that they are using it according to the law."

While foreigners can't donate directly to a political candidate, they give to these nonprofits, which don't need to disclose the donor, and then funnel the money from the nonprofit.

"We have found where hundreds of millions of dollars have flown into these 501(c)(3)s and 501(c)(4)s from, for example, a Swiss billionaire. And you see that money that's coming in and interfering with U.S. elections," Smith added. "It is illegal for any candidate to federal office to receive money from a foreigner. However, you're seeing foreigners give that money to 501(c)(3)s (c)(4)s that are involved in elections."

Further, Smith asserted this same dark money is fueling the uprisings on college campuses, too.

"It's all these liberal progressives that are funding the hate rallies that you're seeing across college campuses. That is anti-America, anti-Democratic, and it's very antisemitic. But it's funded by these progressive liberals," Smith said.

