Newsmax's Schmitt: 'Enraged' Biden Can't Handle Scrutiny

President Joe Biden showed this week he can't handle scrutiny over his past when he "became enraged" at a reporter asking him about reports that his son Hunter was delivering a threatening message to his Chinese business partner over a payment, Newsmax's Rob Schmitt says.

"Joe Biden's past is what we should really be focusing on at this point, not [Donald] Trump's," Schmitt said Wednesday during commentary on his Newsmax program "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

And Biden, with his angry retort to a reporter "showed he can handle no scrutiny at all over his own past as he got one iota of what Trump's dealt with for seven years," said Schmitt. "He became enraged at a reporter for asking him a very, very well-deserved question."

In the exchange Wednesday, Biden yelled "No" at the reporter, who asked him "How are we going to find out how involved you were in your son's Chinese shakedown text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"

The question, posed by a reporter from The New York Post, referred to revelations last week that in a text message sent by Hunter Biden to Harvest Fund Management CEO Henry Zhao during which Hunter said he was "sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," and threatened that if the Chinese man didn't come through, "I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

Schmitt said it's "undeniable" what has happened, as "the evidence is everywhere."

"It's all around us," Schmitt said. "It doesn't matter whether or not they report. It's all over the place. We have the internet."

Biden "looks scared, yelling at a reporter," said Schmitt. "He's angry. 'How dare you call me I run this country, not you.' He's a dictator."

However, Biden has always been "insulated from scandal," he added.

"How easy it would be to turn everything Joe Biden does into a scandal?" said Schmitt. "How easy it would be if the media would just go along to turn him into the villain?" he said. "It'd be so simple. They just don't do it."

Schmitt also said Biden is in a "tough spot" with a "mountain of corruption evidence surrounding him."

"Imagine the DNC [Democratic National Committee] right now staring down 2024 with an incumbent falling apart so fast, he now needs a breathing machine when he sleeps, which the White House admitted today after Biden was shown with marks all over the side of his face," said Schmitt.

White House officials said Wednesday, that the president has been using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP machine to address a long-standing problem with sleep apnea. The disclosure came after he appeared before reporters with marks showing on his face.

"Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

