Sarraille and O'Neill to Newsmax: Vance Is Right Person for Negotiations

Retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille and former SEAL Rob O’Neill said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Vice President JD Vance is "the right guy" to help lead negotiations with Iran.

They cited his restraint, communication skills, and negotiating temperament.

"I think he’s probably the best guy for this," O’Neill said, noting Vance "didn’t want to go into this conflict in the first place."

Sarraille agreed, adding that Vance "has shown the acumen" and "the demeanor to handle negotiations at this level." He said, "Quite frankly, I think we’ve got the right guy on the job."

Their remarks came as the White House announced Vance would join the negotiating team ahead of planned talks.

Both men framed the move as a stabilizing step amid what they described as fragile and potentially short-lived ceasefire efforts.

Sarraille warned the current pause in hostilities "may last days" and "is not durable," describing negotiations in "two phases" — an initial halt to missile fire and reopening of key waterways, followed by more contentious demands.

"Phase two, that’s where ceasefires go to die," he said, citing Iranian positions he called "non-negotiables that work against U.S. interests," including "control of the Strait of Hormuz," "collecting tolls," and continuing uranium enrichment.

O’Neill expressed skepticism about Tehran’s intentions. He said, "they’re going to lie to you, they’re just making stuff up," and criticized what he described as a lack of leverage, adding, "All the Iranians have are blown-up buildings; they got nothing."

Both also defended the Trump administration’s posture in the region.

O’Neill argued that strong rhetoric toward adversaries is justified, saying, "I actually think it’s fine to talk about the annihilation of your enemies, the only one violating any Geneva Conventions are the Iranians."

On domestic reaction, O’Neill dismissed criticism from Democrats, while praising conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings for defending administration policy in media appearances, calling his performance "an act of incredible patience."

The conversation broadened to U.S. alliances, with both men questioning NATO’s future relevance.

O’Neill said that "there should be a new alliance," while Sarraille suggested the bloc "possibly once served a purpose," comparing it to the United Nations, which he described as "the HR department for the world."

Despite uncertainty over the ceasefire’s longevity, both guests emphasized that Vance’s entry into negotiations could improve U.S. positioning.

"We’ve got the right guy," Sarraille said, underscoring confidence that the administration’s approach will be tested in the coming days.

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