Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Terrorism Threats Remain Years After 9/11

U.S. Navy SEAL team member Rob O'Neill, who fired the shots that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, said Friday, as the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks approaches, that even though time has gone by, it's important to remember what happened then and that danger remains.

"We have people now that in high school there weren't even born when 9/11 happened, some people in college that were never born, and so it seems like something in the history books," O'Neill said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You think that just because something bad has never happened recently, it won't again."

O'Neill said he was in the Navy before the 9/11 attacks, and when the worst happened, he knew that things were different.

"They attacked us once in 1993 and came back in 2001," he said. "And now, here we are, but as time goes by, we have a tendency just to pretend it's something that happened in a book."

But Islamic terrorists "haven't forgotten about us, and they're still out there," said O'Neill.

"They don't care what we look like," he said. "They don't care about our ideologies. We just don't believe their ideology, so they still want to kill us and we need to be aware of that. They're out there and you know we're one group against them."

It took 10 years after the 2001 attacks to track down bin Laden, and O'Neill said that after that long, he thought the terrorist leader "was a ghost."

O'Neill returned to the United States, and said while his unit was training, they were told bin Laden was found.

"I was honored to be a part of the greatest team I've ever been a part of," said O'Neill. "We went in expecting to die, expecting it to be a one-way mission. We did it exactly for what happened in lower Manhattan on 9/11, what happened in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, [and] at the Pentagon, and it was just an honor, one of the things where, this is what joined up for. We're doing it for the people who died horrifically in the towers, the people that jumped, for brave Americans who fought Al Qaeda on Flight 93."

The team was also fortunate to have the "best pilots and aircrew in the world to get us out," said O'Neill.

And now, "every day since then is a blessing," he added.

"I hope this Saturday, September 10, everyone hugs their loved ones a little bit tighter, realizing that what you know can change in the blink of an eye," said O'Neill. "Don't be afraid to give a hug and a kiss to everyone."

O'Neill also addressed the current shortage of enlistments in the nation's armed forces. Just after the 9/11 attacks, there was record enlistment, but no longer.

"We still have great men and women and boys and girls who could potentially enlist in the armed forces," he said. "We still have wonderful people in the military. Babe Ruth said, 'The loudest boos come from the cheapest seats,' and we're just hearing the negativity from some of those bad folks.

"Our ships are the best. Our Air Force is the best. We have the best infantry in the Marine Corps and Army infantry, the best Special Forces. It's a great place to join, a great place to serve your country and it is still a wonderful place where we are designed to win. We can still win with our leaders in there. We just need them to get promoted."

