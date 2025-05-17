WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rob moynihan | pope leo xiv | vatican | catholicism

Rob Moynihan to Newsmax: Pope Bringing Teachings 'Back Into the Center'

Saturday, 17 May 2025 06:17 PM EDT

On Friday, the U.S-born Pope Leo XIV delivered an address to the Vatican where he affirmed the traditional Catholic teaching that marriage is between a man and woman and emphasized the dignity of the elderly and the unborn.

Rob Moynihan, founder and editor-in-chief of "Inside the Vatican," told Newsmax on Saturday that the Pope’s words shows he seeks to "bring the teachings back into the center."

"They are definitely attempting in Rome to slightly adjust the image and teaching of the Roman Catholic Church away from what some see as excesses in the pontificate of Pope Francis.

So this Pope has done in the past nine days a number of things to bring the teaching back into the center and to defend the concept of traditional values like marriage as between a man and a woman. 

And this is raising eyebrows," Moynihan said during an appearance on "The Count"

Moynihan noted that the Pope received overwhelming support from the conclave so it was a collective effort to reset the Catholic Church following the leftward tilt of Pope Francis.

"But it's clearly something that a vast majority of the cardinals in the church thought was the right thing to do. He received more than 100 votes out of 133. And this is the strategy right now for him to preach more closely in keeping with traditional teaching," he added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


