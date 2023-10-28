Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Biden's Weakness Led to International Crises

Three major international crises have taken place during the three years of President Joe Biden's time in office, and they would not have happened if it weren't for his "weakness," Rep. Rob Estes told Newsmax Saturday.

"I certainly would not give it an A-plus," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "In the three years President Biden has been in office, there have been three international crises. And all of them have happened because of his weakness and failure in the administration."

The withdrawal from Afghanistan, he noted, "created an environment that made Russia and [Vladimir] Putin think that he could invade Iran," and now Russia supports Iran, which backs Hamas.

"It's just created these devastating atrocities that we're seeing unfold before us right now."

America needs to be a world leader, "where we need a better job coming from the president, and their foreign policy approach," Estes continued.

The congressman also discussed the election of Speaker Mike Johnson, acknowledging that it was a "messy process" over three weeks to agree on him.

"It's probably something that could have been avoided if things had been working a little bit better," he said.

Johnson, though, is "really committed," said Estes. "He wants to do the right thing. He's looking for the right approaches ... He's also talking about what are the issues that we need to be addressing — whether it's the high rate of inflation that's hurting so many people's pocketbooks, the excessive government spending that's creating all the inflation as well as creating this debt that our kids and grandkids are going to have to pay back."

Johnson will also focus on making sure that the southern border is protected, as well as Israel, said Estes, "[He will] make sure that we provide the right guidance and direction so that the legislative branch can weigh in and show them the most important aspects of what the American people want."

