Astorino: Trump 'Global Peacemaker,' Deserves Nobel

President Donald Trump is the "most consequential president in our lifetime, possibly in our country's history," and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Newsmax's Rob Astorino said in a commentary, citing the leader's record of diplomacy and unwavering defense of American interests.

Only four U.S. presidents — Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama — have received the Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump should be the fifth, said Astorino.

The "Saturday Agenda" host cited Trump's direct role in securing peace deals across the globe, including agreements reached between Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Pakistan and India, and Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also noted Trump's summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders spoke on Friday in an attempt to reach a deal "to stop the carnage in Ukraine," and pointed to his role in the Abraham Accords, which Astorino said "normalized relations between Israel and the UAE [United Arab Emirates], Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, with plenty more countries to come."

The Newsmax host further praised Trump's success in containing threats from hostile regimes.

"Trump has proved that America has the muscle to prevent a sadistic regime in Iran from getting a nuclear bomb," Astorino said, warning that such a weapon would "most assuredly" be used against Israel and "probably the United States."

He added that Trump has restored America's "credibility and prestige to also choose the pen instead of the sword."

Recalling personal moments with the president, Astorino spoke about a round of golf, saying Trump "can hit the hell out of the ball," and about election night 2016, when Trump took time to thank Astorino's mother for her campaign letters.

Looking back to 2014, when Trump and Astorino briefly considered running against each other for New York governor, the Newsmax host said he was "happy, because he would have crushed me."

He speculated that had Trump taken that path, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would have been "in the White House for eight years."

"God had bigger plans for him,"Astorino said, likening Trump to "Godzilla marching through Tokyo, knocking down everything that does this nation harm."

He further pointed out that in the 200 days of his current term, Trump has "closed the border, made us safer; got the economy humming again; put a bull's-eye on antisemitism, discrimination, and protecting our children."

Even while Trump has focused on making America great again, Astorino continued, Trump "[n]ever loses focus on the suffering around the world," and under his leadership, "[h]undreds of millions of people in faraway lands that we never think about now have hope for a better life because President Trump intervened."

