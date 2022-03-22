RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Voters Know Gas Prices Are Biden's Fault

Voters recognize the nation's rising gas prices are because of President Joe Biden's promise to "kill American energy," and aren't falling for the administration's "empty rhetoric," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"He's done it and he doesn't care that the American people are suffering as a result, and that's why we're registering voters at the gas pump right now," McDaniel told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," referring to reports that her committee has started registering voters at gas pumps in Arizona.

"Voters recognize that this is the Biden gas hike," said McDaniel. "They don't fall for their empty rhetoric because they know their actions have led to a lot of harm and hardship for the American people."

The White House has blamed the rise in gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the hostilities in Ukraine, but it was Biden who "killed the Keystone pipeline," said McDaniel.

"On day one, he shut down drilling on federal lands," she said. "He has not invested in American energy. He's keeping one campaign promise, [that] 'I'm going to kill American energy. I don't care if the American people are paying more at the pump,'" said McDaniel.

And now, drivers in 34 states are paying more than $4 a gallon for gas, she added.

"It is crazy," said McDaniel. "People in Texas are going to Mexico to get cheaper gas. This is the Biden gas hike and the American people know that, and they're not happy."

Further, the administration is telling people to buy electric cars, "which aren't even available, or like people have money to go buy an electric car."

The average American is going to pay $2,000 more for gas this year, said McDaniel, but "the Biden administration does not care."

Biden is also suffering in the polls as a result, and "we've seen massive movement to the Republican Party from Hispanic voters, African American voters – we're seeing [it] with our voter registration across the country. I think Democrats are worried about the midterms, rightly so, but it's their own fault. They're choosing to ignore the American people on the issues that really matter to them."

