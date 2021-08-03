RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Republicans Must Win in 2022 for Trump to Take 2024

Former President Donald Trump's chance of reelection in 2024 "only happens" if Republicans regain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections, Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Everybody knows that 2024 only happens if we win 2022 because we just saw Democrats try and do a power grab on the elections," said McDaniel on Newsmax's "Wake Up America. "If we don't succeed in taking back the House or the Senate in 2022, they will absolutely pass that, (legislation) which will make it very hard for any Republican to win in 2024 so."

Trump has raised a record amount of money and is getting on the campaign trail, and he's committed to making sure Republicans win in 2022, she added.

Her comments come after Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, sparked excitement on Newsmax with his comments about the ex-president meeting with Cabinet members over the weekend at his Bedminster, N.J., resort.

Trump has hauled in more than $82 million in the first half of 2021 and has $102 million in the war chest from his political action committees, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

McDaniel said she's not sure of the "mechanics" of how the PAC money could be spent, but noted Trump and the PAC have said they will get out and support midterm candidates to get them across the finish line.

That is "amazing," she said, as the fundraising hauls show how popular Trump remains.

"I've never seen anything like that. It's almost like its own political committee, and so he's going to be instrumental and making sure we elect Republicans up and down the ticket with that amount of money that he's raised."

McDaniel also slammed plans for former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, a huge gala in Martha's Vineyard, compared to Trump's 75th birthday, which was celebrated at Bedminster.

"His rich friends live by a different set of rules than the rest of Americans who are struggling to keep their businesses afloat to get back to work," McDaniel said of Obama. "(They are) struggling under the mountain of inflation that is hitting all of our homes as we're paying more for gas and groceries and all these things, but of course, the rich live a different life, and the Democrats are all about the rich now."

And because there are different sets of rules, "Americans are fed up," said McDaniels. "They going to turn to Republicans in this next election."