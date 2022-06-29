RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Biden's Failures Driving GOP Voter Numbers Higher

A record number of Republicans have voted in this year's midterm elections, and many new voters are joining their ranks because of the failures of President Joe Biden and his administration, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We've had a huge influx of registrations who are looking at high gas prices," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They know we have the ability to be energy independent, but Joe Biden is not tapping those resources.

"They see the baby formula shortage. They see this administration calling parents domestic terrorists as they were on the front lines during the pandemic in getting their kids.

"They've watched Joe Biden falter and fail. Let's not forget the border, the drug crisis, the failure to withdraw effectively from Afghanistan, and it's moving voters to the Republican Party because they know that this midterm will be our best chance to put a check on Joe Biden when Republicans take back the House and the Senate."

Voter registration is a key indicator leading up to an election, and the RNC has been investing in bringing more people to the party since the 2020 election, said McDaniel.

"We've seen huge gains in states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina," she said. "In Florida, for example, Republicans for the first time have more voters registered than Democrats. This is a big deal. And why is this happening again?

"I said the Joe Biden policies are driving people away from the Democratic Party and to the Republican Party. It's not about Republican versus Democrat as much as it is common sense versus crazy."

Biden's numbers are continuing to drop in the polls, said McDaniel, and "nobody's watching the Jan. 6 hearings."

"Democrats are banking on maybe we can turn people into single-issue voters, but Republicans look at voters as the whole voter," she said. "We care about education, crime, healthcare, and our border drug crisis. Inflation and gas are the two big issues that we're seeing drive voters, so I don't think this formula that Democrats are banking on is going to work for the midterms. But we're not going to take anything for granted.

"Every Republican needs to get out and work hard so that we can make sure we flip the Senate and the House."

