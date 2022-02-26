RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Putin 'Took Advantage' of Biden's Weakness

It's important to understand the difference in leadership between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and how Russian President Vladimir Putin "took advantage" of Biden's weakness to invade Ukraine, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Donald Trump made us energy independent," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Under Biden, we are still exporting bringing in or importing Russian oil in the United States of America. We don't have to be doing that."

This means that in many ways, the United States is "funding this war" because of Biden's actions to shut down drilling on the nation's federal properties and to stop the Keystone XL pipeline, she added.

There is also a "direct correlation" between the two presidents when it comes to Putin's decision to strike Ukraine, the chairwoman said.

"Trump was strong and Biden is weak," said McDaniel. "Putin saw it and he took advantage, and now the whole world is watching this and is very, very concerned."

She also said the party's "thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine," but said there is a "contrast in leadership" between Biden, who "gets on a helicopter to leave for his vacation home in Delaware" while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "stayed with his people [to] fight."

Meanwhile, Trump is to give the keynote address Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, and McDaniel said he are scheduled to come out with a strong message about the steps he took as president against Russia and what he did to make the United States energy independent.

She said the former president will also likely talk about what it has meant to have Biden strip away the nation's independence, which has "made the world less safe and let Putin have an open door into Ukraine."

