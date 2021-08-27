RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Blood on His Hands,' Should Resign

President Joe Biden has "blood on his hands" and should resign over the chaos surrounding the withdrawal of service members in Afghanistan and the deadly terrorist bombing that killed U.S. service personnel and Afghan civilians, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said during an appearance on Newsmax Friday.

"I think we all agree this did not have to happen and this is happening because of the failure of Joe Biden," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"He pulled out our servicemen and women before he pulled out civilians and we are now scrambling. He put a target on a withdrawal date, which put a target on the back of American citizens and military men and women, and this has been a failure to execute from day one."

Biden has often said the "buck stops" with him on the withdrawal and on that, McDaniel said she agrees.

"(Without) Joe Biden, this would not have happened," she said. "He should resign and he does have blood on his hands."

McDaniel added that the Biden presidency is "absolutely in crisis" and his actions show what "weak leadership" means for the country's military.

"Make no mistake, our country is less safe right now because Joe Biden is the president," said McDaniel. "We have a weak commander in chief, and he failed at this withdrawal….he's trying to pat himself on the back for the largest evacuation in history. Well, the reason we're having to evacuate so many people so quickly is because of your failure. This is a catastrophe."

She also said she supports a congressional probe into Biden's actions on Afghanistan, said McDaniel.

"We need to get to the bottom of what type of intelligence was being fed to Joe Biden for him to say less than a month ago that Kabul wouldn't fall, that the Taliban wouldn't take over the country, to leave Bagram Airfield and to leave our military weapons behind in Afghanistan for the Taliban to take up," she told Newsmax.

"I think (House Minority Leader) Kevin McCarthy is right. Nancy Pelosi should call Congress back in session...the American people deserve to know why this has happened because 13 military men and women were killed yesterday in a terrorist attack on their watch."