RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Election 'Looks Bad for the Democrats'

RNC senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said that while the GOP has a winning message and $84 million in cash on hand heading into next year's congressional midterm elections, "every metric looks bad for the Democrats."

"They have no leader, they have no message, they have no policies," Alvarez told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Wednesday. "And because they have no leader, what you're seeing is individuals continuing to move further to the left to raise their profile.

"You just saw [Sen.] Cory Booker [D-N.J.] shout someone down on the Senate floor. It's really bad and embarrassing and, in stark contrast, we saw that meeting for three hours yesterday, the [Trump] Cabinet meeting, where everyone is working together, everyone is working for the American people. Just really bad for Democrats, and as we've talked about together, it's all about leading well. It's all about making sure that we govern well, with the mandate we received in November, heading into these midterm elections."

After watching the recent Democratic National Committee meeting, Alvarez said that she "was just grateful they didn't sing and break out into hymn like they did in the previous one."

"Just when you think the Democrats hit rock bottom, they keep spiraling downward," she said. "It's pretty embarrassing for them."

Meanwhile, everything is "moving smoothly" for Republicans, Alvarez said, with $84 million in cash on hand to ensure that President Donald Trump "has the war chest" to maintain the GOP's congressional majorities and "make sure he has four full years" to get things done in his second term.

"Democrats, I'm not sure what you're doing," she said. "Their burn rate is pretty embarrassing, too. They're spending money on trying to appeal to white men. I heard they recently fired that staffer because it's just not going in the right direction for them."

A large part of the reason the Democrats are floundering, Alvarez said, is because "they're just completely out of step" with Americans on their priorities.

"To hear them say the words out loud, that nobody cares about carjackings and crime, everyone across America cares about safety in our communities," she said. "That's why President Trump is so successful – he's brought safety to Washington D.C. ... It's really important what this president is doing.

"Let's look at The New York Times, who was forced to write about voter registration trends. Republicans are up a net of about 2.4 million, Democrats are down a net of 2.1. That delta is 4.5 million switch in voter registration for Republicans and, I just have to brag, my home state of Florida is leading that trend. We are now up 1.3 million Republican voters. When President Obama was in office, we were down about half a million to Democrats."

