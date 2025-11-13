RNC Chair Gruters to Newsmax: GOP Focused on Election Integrity

Florida's efficient election system shows it is possible to "restore confidence" in voting systems nationally, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Gruters highlighted the RNC's legal push at the Supreme Court over states that count ballots for days after Election Day, calling the case "a huge deal" for election integrity.

Seventeen states currently allow such late-arriving ballots, he said.

"Election Day should be Election Day," Gruters, also a Florida state senator, told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride.

He praised his home state's election process as being a model.

After the 2000 Bush v. Gore debacle, he said, Florida rebuilt its process so that a population of 23 million across 67 counties can report results "within 90 minutes," with both Republicans and Democrats accepting the outcome.

Gruters dismissed concerns that stricter deadlines could empower unionized postal workers to delay ballots in conservative areas, stressing that voters can mail early or drop off ballots directly.

"We have to continue to do everything we can to protect the vote," he said, "and make it so it's as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat."

Gruters also discussed Democrats' handling of the recently ended 43-day government shutdown, which exposed their political priorities heading into next year's midterms.

"They got nothing out of the deal when it was all over," Gruters said. "What the Democrats are really trying to do is ... stop the momentum that the president is building with the American people."

The RNC chair argued that by dragging out the shutdown, Democrats showcased their "slide towards socialism," embracing far-left figures such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over traditional party leaders.

"[Former U.K. Prime Minister Winston] Churchill said that socialism is a disease," Gruters said. "It's a cancer. It needs to be cut out."

Pointing to failed socialist and communist regimes, he said Democrats are "placating to their far-left base" with policies that leave "90% of the people ... in poverty."

Gruters maintained that while Republicans are clear about their leader, President Donald Trump, Democrats are driven mainly by opposition to him.

"I think President Trump leads their party because the only thing that the Democrats like to say is they're against the president," he said, warning that if Democrats win a majority in Congress, they will "obstruct," "impeach," and "investigate" instead of governing.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

