RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Stefanik Put Party, Family First

Republican National Committee senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Monday that Rep. Elise Stefanik's decision to withdraw from a potential run for New York governor reflected both personal sacrifice and strategic thinking for the party.

Alvarez told Newsmax's "National Report" she was initially shocked by Stefanik's announcement, calling the upstate New York congresswoman "such a leader within the Republican Party."

But after reflecting, Alvarez said the decision ultimately made sense.

"I, like her, am a young mom," Alvarez said, noting that both she and Stefanik have young children.

"Obviously we give a lot for our careers and for the roles that we play for the Republican Party to make sure to elevate our party, to elevate the president and our movement. But I have kids her kids' age, and it's hard to be away from home," she said.

Alvarez said the demands of a statewide campaign can take a toll on families, adding that it means missing "ballet recitals, school plays, the other play dates and functions."

Beyond family considerations, Alvarez emphasized the political calculus behind Stefanik's move, saying the GOP should be focused on defeating Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul rather than engaging in a costly internal fight.

"It's difficult to have a bloody primary where you are going to spend millions, if not tens of millions of dollars, fighting another Republican when the focus needs to be retiring Kathy Hochul," Alvarez said.

She labeled Hochul "a disaster for New York," accusing her of ushering in "the far-left crazy."

Alvarez also pointed to developments in New York City politics as evidence of the state's leftward shift, citing the selection of Zohran Mamdani as a warning sign for voters.

She praised Stefanik's long record of putting the party ahead of personal ambition, calling her someone who has "always been selfless."

"When she stepped down from the U.N. to serve in Congress because we were going to have tight majorities, whether it's stepping aside for this governor's race — she has always been a selfless leader of our Republican Party," Alvarez said.

Alvarez added that Stefanik's leadership as the No. 3 House Republican helped unify the conference and strengthen the party nationwide.

"So I am sad that she is not running," Alvarez said, "but I understand the decision she made."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com