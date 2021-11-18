Ex-Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke to Newsmax: Rittenhouse Case Doesn't Hold

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke told Newsmax he knows what it takes to get a conviction in a murder trial — and the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, does not rise to that standard.

''I've sat at these trials, a lot of them assisting the prosecutor and the prosecution of murder cases,'' Clarke said Thursday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''I know what it takes to get a successful conviction. That has not happened — from the state's standpoint, anyway.''

Clarke said he has also been watching Judge Bruce Schroeder and believes he has exercised a great deal of patience because ''he had the grounds and he still might … to declare a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that the state cannot bring this case back again.''

The defense requested a mistrial on Wednesday after viewing a piece of drone footage of which they said they had received an inferior copy. The judge has yet to rule on the request even as the jury continues deliberations.

The U.S. justice system has been ''hijacked,'' Clarke said, by people who threaten to riot when a verdict goes against the way they want.

''That's very dangerous because of the awesome authority that we give our Justice Department officials whether at the state or federal level,'' Clarke said. ''I mean, it can ruin you, for heaven's sakes, just bringing an indictment or a criminal charge.''

Clarke served as Milwaukee County sheriff from 2002 to 2017. He urged those who attended a rally for then-President Donald Trump in Washington not to cooperate with law enforcement on Jan. 6, 2020, the day of the U.S. Capitol riot, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

