Riley Gaines to Newsmax: Biden Administration Trying to 'Erase Women'

A Pride month event held at the White House this past weekend was the latest example of how the Biden administration is "trying to erase women," former NCAA All-America swimmer Riley Gaines told Newsmax on Monday.

The rainbow flag was displayed Saturday as President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds to the White House for a Pride month celebration aimed at showing LGBTQ+ people that his administration has their back.

Gaines, an advocate defending women's sports, appeared on "John Bachman Now."

"No female athlete should feel celebrated by this administration," Gaines told host Bianca de la Garza. "What this administration is actively trying to do is erase women, not just female athletes, they're trying to erase women.

"Their proposed rewrite of Title IX is an abomination to what was beneficial for so many women, including my grandma's generation. They've seen these benefits, and they see them being taken away. So make no mistake, the message that they're really sending to women like myself, young girls is that we don't matter."

Gaines offered a message to parents and young girls.

"My advice to parents first and foremost is to defend your daughters and teach your sons masculinity," Gaines said. "The conversation very quickly gets centered around girls and women, but we need men, too. We need strong men. Teach your sons masculinity.

"My message to young girls is it's liberating to say the truth. You feel like a weight is off of your shoulders. Be bold, be empowered, stand firm in what you know is right and what you know is fair and know that the overwhelming majority of not just Republicans, not just female athletes but the overwhelming majority of the general public, even the overwhelming majority of the Democratic Party knows that men in womens' sports is lunacy. So stand firm on that. We're catering to a minority now and I wish people would be bold enough to acknowledge that."

In early April, Gaines was attacked by trans activists at a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University. She said she pressed charges against the protesters but has gotten little cooperation from the San Francisco police.

"I was held for ransom for over 3½ hours where these protesters demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely, that I had to pay them money," Gaines told de la Garza.

"But there have been no repercussions, there have been no expulsions, there has been no consequences for anyone involved, including the administration, which afterwards, after this event, the vice president of student affairs released an email doubling down on what the students had done and saying she was so proud of her brave students for handling someone such as myself in the manner that they did."

During Monday's appearance on Newsmax, Gaines explained why she's supporting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

"If it was Ron DeSantis in the White House that flag would not be flying," Gaines said. "The only flag that would be flying is the flag that's standing outside of his residence right here in Florida now which is the American flag.

"The way he has handled these cultural issues that affect everyday Americans, whether that be something like sports, the education system, the breakdown of faith and faith and our freedom, he has drawn a line and he has said, 'Enough is enough,' which we haven't seen other candidates do in the way he has."

