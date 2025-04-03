Rep. Moore to Newsmax: Tariffs Slap Taxes on Other Countries

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's new tariffs will benefit American workers, particularly in his state.

"This has been a long time coming and it's something we've wanted to see in West Virginia for decades," Moore said on "Newsline." "Somebody to stand up, to have the courage to actually do something, to reverse this trend that has been destroying communities in West Virginia for decades, from NAFTA to China and the World Trade Organization."

Moore said he was not surprised by the volatility in the stock market in response to the news.

"With any substantial change, there's going to be some shake-up in the market," Moore said, citing his experience as state treasurer of West Virginia. "I know this quite well. With any change, there's going to be some volatility because they want to see how this is going to settle out."

Moore said West Virginians could simply not continue the path the country had been going on, with rampant drug use and open borders.

"This is why states like West Virginia voted for Donald Trump with over 70% of the vote," Moore said.

The West Virginia congressman also pushed back on Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who have said tariffs are essentially taxes.

"Tariffs are taxes ... but on other countries, not on us," Moore said. "They are paying a premium to have access to the greatest consumer market on the face of the planet. "

Moore said the tariffs will open American manufacturers to the foreign market.

"If you don't want to pay any tariffs and you're a company overseas, just open up shop here in the United States," Moore said. "American manufacturers for decades have been doing that and moving their jobs over to China so they can avoid the tariffs there in China."

