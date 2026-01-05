Rep. Moore to Newsmax: World Is Witnessing 'Slaughter of Christians' in Nigeria

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., told Newsmax on Monday that ISIS-supported terrorists in Nigeria are committing "the slaughter of Christians" in that African nation.

Moore said he recently joined other members of Congress on a trip to Nigeria to learn firsthand what was happening.

He told Newsmax's "National Report" that what they learned was hard to bear. "I will tell you the stories that we got from the ground, talking to internally displaced individuals, Christians who were living in these refugee camps, IDP [internally displaced persons] camps, it was just absolutely heartbreaking."

It's hard to fathom, he said, hearing a mother describe her children being murdered. "I had met a woman who had all five of her children murdered right in front of her, and she was pregnant and was able to escape, [and] had the child in one of these refugee camps."

Moore said stories like that were repeated often. "I met another woman who had her husband and two daughters murdered right in front of her, and they actually killed her unborn child."

The extent of the violence, Moore said, is difficult to comprehend. "I mean, this is the most barbaric violence that you can imagine, and now we've had ISIS issue a statement saying Christians of Nigeria convert or die, or you can pay the tax to live under our caliphate."

Moore said President Donald Trump, however, is taking an active role in working to end the violence in Nigeria. "We cannot stand by and allow the slaughter of Christians to continue in Nigeria, and the good news here is that the government of Nigeria is working with the United States."

He said the U.S. military strike on Christmas against terrorist strongholds in Nigeria was just the first step. "This strike that we had was in coordination and cooperation with the Nigerian government. So, we are moving in a positive direction in all of this."

Moore predicted additional attacks on Nigerian terrorists if they do not stop committing atrocities. "I think there's going to be a strategic security framework that's going to be set up at some point here soon between our two countries."

Moore said Nigerian Christians can expect more support from the United States, and "provide the type of support like we did on Christmas with 12 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which by the way was the first time in two years you'd not had Christians massacred on Christmas."

The tables have turned, he asserted. "Instead, we had terrorists paying the price this Christmas."



Moore introduced a resolution in the House in November condemning the attacks on Christians in Nigeria and offering support for the Trump administration focus on the crimes.

