Riley Gaines to Newsmax: Texas Woman's Univ. Protest 'Vengeful'

Former college athlete Riley Gaines told Newsmax on Wednesday that protestors were "vengeful" about the signing of a Texas bill banning transgender women from college sports.

Gaines is a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky who is now the director of the Riley Gaines Center, which is a part of the conservative activism group, The Leadership Institute. She was asked on "John Bachman Now" about the recent protest by transgender rights activists at Texas Woman’s University (TWU), where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning transgender women from competing on female collegiate teams in the state.

"This is standard," Gaines said of the response. "We’ve seen this time and time and time again. Even in states such as Texas, where you would think this wouldn’t happen, it does. This shows you that these cultural issues are plaguing every state. Regardless of where you live, you might think you’re in an area that’s unaffected, but you’re not. It’s everywhere."

"I think it's honestly kind of comical because they do it in the name of love, right, and inclusion and tolerance and the acceptance and all of those terms," she continued. "But how can you watch that video and say that's love? … That's hatred, it's vengeful. It's violent. It's really soullessness, but again, it's honestly to be expected at this point."

